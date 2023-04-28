LOWVILLE - Calling hours for Barbara Ann Evans will be on Friday, May 5th, from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M., at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 P.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Barbara passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at home under the loving care of family and hospice in Carlisle, PA. Memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Loaves and Fishes, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 www.sundquistfh.com
Barbara Ann Evans
