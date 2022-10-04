Barbara Ann Frank 74, of Stottville passed away following a long illness on Monday October 3, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Hudson on May 24, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Agnes (Salerno) DeLuke. After High School, Barbara graduated from Austins Beauty School and had a long career as a beautician as well as being a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant for over 25 years. She was a member of Holy Family Church/Church of St. Joseph Stottville, was a past Queen of the Hudson Chapter of the Red Hat Society, and an active member of Columbia County Sons & Daughters of Italy. She also enjoyed crocheting and participating in local craft fairs. Barbara will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted husband Arthur F. “Art” Frank, as well as her three sisters; Joanne (Bill) Wendelken, Debbie (A.J.) Hart, and Lea (Alan) Schwartz. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and friends. Calling hours will be 4-7pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at the Sacco Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Drive Hudson, NY. Funeral services are Thursday 8:30am at the funeral home with Fr. Steve Matthews officiating. Burial to follow in Cedar Park Cemetery Hudson.
Barbara Ann Frank
