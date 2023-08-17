Barbara Ann Grouls entered this world on May 15, 1930, the only child of Viola Jordan and Maurice Rouve Grouls. Her early years were spent in Weehawken NJ. She graduated St. Lawrence University at age 19 certified to teach English at the secondary level. In 1949 she married her college sweetheart Olaus J. Audet. Barb taught at Canton Central School where she shared her passion for learning by leading the English department, directing plays, running quiz teams, and inspiring many students through the years to become teachers. She enjoyed peaceful summers on the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg NY and warmer winters in Fort Myers FL. She died peacefully in her sleep at age 93 on August 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her late husband Olaus J. Audet and is survived by her children Olaus J. Audet III, David M. Audet (Wendy Kunkel), and Andrew J. Audet (Leslie Audet), as well as her grandchildren Benjamin (Jancy), Spencer, Zachary (Brianna), and Gabrielle Audet, and her great-grandchildren Diana and Walker Audet. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/north-fort-myers for the Audet family.
Barbara Ann Grouls Audet
May 15, 1930 - August 4, 2023
