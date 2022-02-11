Barbara Ann J. Nohle, 75, Belleville, NY, passed Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, at Country Manor Nursing, Carthage, NY.
Calling hours for Barb are Thursday, February 17th, 2022 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with a funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Spring burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.
Barbara Ann was born in Westfield, New York August 15, 1946, to Clifford and Effie James of Mayville. She attended Chautauqua Central School and Morrisville College, where she received her degree in accounting. It was there she met her husband Marlin J. Nohle of Belleville, New York. The two married December 16, 1967. They later purchased their farm in Belleville where they both lived until their passing. In 1986 they retired from dairy farming and started their real estate business MJ Nohle & Assoc. in Adams, NY.
Barbara Ann was a New York State Real Estate Broker and a Notary Public as well. It was there Barbara Ann enjoyed helping everyone that came in her path. She was active volunteer for Food Sense, Cancer Society, and offered a supporting role to Marlin’s many years in the Lions Club. In their later years the two could be found enjoying numerous sunsets at their cottage on Lake Ontario.
Barbara Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William (Bill) and Heidi Nohle, Winchester, VA; her grandchildren Brooke & Emily Nohle; brother & sister-in-law Clifford & Kay James, Englewood, FL.: brother Pete James, Mayville, NY: sister-in-law & brother-in-law: Ilene & Stan Shelmidine, Lorraine; her very close friends Paige Taylor and Sue Holman; numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara Ann was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Marlin J. Nohle in January of 2020, daughter Dawn-Marie Nohle, parents: Clifford & Effie James, father-In-law & mother-in-law: James & Sarah Nohle, brother: Rodger James, Sister-In-Laws: Bonnie James & Carolyn Nohle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, or south Jefferson Lions Club, c/o Elizabeth Walker, 66 East Church St., both of Adams, NY 13605
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.