Barbara Ann Kirk, 78, of Sackets Harbor, NY passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital. Born on May 16, 1944, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Boyne and Patricia (Moran) Kirk.
She served in the US Army (WAC) from 1964-1968 as a photographer. She then earned her degree in Psychology and Finance at the University of Maryland, eventually becoming a Budget Analyst for the Department of Defense. She traveled extensively, living in Belgium for several years, and finally settling in Sackets Harbor, NY.
Barb was a strong advocate for women’s reproductive rights and civil rights for all, and she made her opinions known with her quick and rapier wit.
She was involved in many community organizations, including the American Legion, Hay Memorial Library, Pickering Beach Museum and the local food pantry, to name a few. She was also a member of Wanderlust and the SacketCides Ladies in Red.
Barbara is survived by her niece April (William) Biggins, of Niagara Falls, NY and her nephew, Edward Kirk, of Chestertown, NY, 3 great-nephews, a great-grand-niece, many cousins and dear friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by her brothers and their wives, Edward and Pamela Kirk and Thomas and Jeannette Kirk.
Barbara generously donated her body to Upstate Medical University.
A celebration of her life will be held at the American Legion 1757 Post, 209 Ambrose St, Sackets Harbor, NY, from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.