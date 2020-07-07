Barbara Ann Lockman passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 in Iron Station, NC. Born on May 10, 1938 to Kenneth F. and Cecelia C. Castro Brown in Watertown NY. Barbara was a graduate of Watertown Public Schools.
Barbara was married to Richard C Ames (deceased) of Watertown, NY and was the father of her 6 children. Her children are: Richard Ames and wife Valeria of Pensacola, FL, Terri Belden and husband Michael of Watertown, NY, Christine Ames of Watertown, NY, Timothy Ames and wife Brenda of Iron Station, NC, Jeffrey Ames and wife Sharon of Carthage,NY, and Laura Cook and husband Lonnie of Iron Station, NC. Additionally Barbara was married to Dwight E Lockman (deceased) and a companion, William Dingman (deceased). Barbara had 11 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Edley Brown and Richard Brown and two sisters, Margaret Brown and Nicolina Brown Goutermont. She has one survived by sister, Joan Mistersaro and husband Michael of Adams. She also had many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. Her family was the center of her world. She was an absolute fabulous cook and passed many legacy dishes and recipes to her loved ones of all generations. No one ever left hungry or wanting for more from Barbara’s table. She also enjoyed camping, rockhounding, and a fanatic card player. She was always up to a round of cards with family and friends.
She touched everyone’s life with love, care, and compassion. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. She is with her family in heaven, in peace, embraced by the arms of Jesus. We love you and look forward to seeing you again.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Lockman family.
