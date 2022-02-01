LOWVILLE- Barbara Ann Merry, 76, of Erie Canal Road Lowville, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 27, 2022 at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and no funeral services. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice P.O. Box 266 Lowville NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Sherman; two children, Wanda Suiter and Kenneth Merry; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers. She is predeceased by a daughter, Glenda Suiter; her parents; and her husband’s parents, Foster and Geraldine Merry.
Barbara was born a daughter of Curtis Henry and Irene (Clock) Wetmore on January 8, 1946 in Lowville. She graduated from Lowville Academy. She married Sherman Merry in 1967 in Lowville.
Barbara liked playing euchre and loved to read.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
