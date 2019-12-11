Adams - Barbara Appleby, 92, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Watertown.
A graveside service will be announced in the spring for East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
Barbara was born in Chateaugay on May 23, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Laura Copps Barnes.
She married Robert M. Appleby on October 16, 1954 in Chateaugay and the couple moved to Antwerp, then to Gouverneur. Barbara worked at Kinney Drugs, and later at the Gouverneur Savings and Loan from which she retired in 1987.
The couple resided in the north country much of their lives. Upon retiring, they moved to Maine and later returned to Fowler, Black Lake and most recently to Adams.
Barbara enjoyed baking, crocheting, embroidery, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren.
Mr. Appleby, a retired banker, passed away on January 1, 2018.
Barbara is survived by her son Brian and wife, Jean Appleby of Adams, her daughter Bonnie and husband, Ted Drummond of Unity, Maine, and daughter in law Donna Barnes of Chateaugay and 7 grandchildren Kelly Barnes of Arizona, Nicky Bogart of Albany, Jenna Drummond of Portsmouth, RI, Cassie Drummond of Manchester, NH, Jonathan Appleby of Binghamton, Mark Appleby of Watertown, and Megan Abbott of Adams, 7 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, son Barry Barnes of Chateaugay and her parents.
Memorial donations in Barbara’s memory are encouraged to the Gouverneur First Presbyterian Church, 22 Church Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
