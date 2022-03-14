Barbara B. Case was born April 22, 1930, the daughter of Gertrude Moore Boyce and Aubrey Holland Boyce.
She attended schools in New York and California, including Marymount School in Beverly Hills and University High School in Santa Monica, CA, all affiliates of UCLA. She graduated from the Maxwell School of Citizenship at Syracuse University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude. She received a master’s degree in Special Education with honors in 1990 and taught Special Needs student with the BOCES program at Case Junior High School, Carthage Middle School and the Jefferson Technical Center where she created a pre-vocational program for special needs students who would continue into vocational programs. She retired in 2001. After retiring she continued her love of teaching by tutoring children into her 80’s.
She married Thomas B. Roe, III on July 7, 1951. The marriage ended in divorce in 1991. She then married W. Henry Case on January 8, 1994. Mr. Case died in 2007.
Prior to her teaching career, she was a case worker for the then Jefferson County Welfare Department, Co-chairwoman of the Watertown March of Dimes, Vice President of the Kiwanis Auxiliary, Cub Scouts Den Mother, Sherman School PTA President, Christian Education Teacher at First Presbyterian Church, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the then House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, a Delegate to the Middle Atlantic Hospital Association Convention at Atlantic City, Vice President of the Watertown Urban Mission, as well as a charter member. She was also Deacon of First Presbyterian Church, and Coordinator of the Project Zero Program at the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center.
She was a charter member of the College Council of Empire State College and was instrumental in bringing a learning center to Watertown. She was a member of the Ives Hill Country Club and First Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority at Syracuse University.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas B. Roe, IV, and Alyse C. Roe; and her daughter, Sarah Roe Paddock; four stepdaughters and their husbands, Jill and Terrance Martin, Judy and Edward Redder, Janice and Charles Caroccio, and Joy Case. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Sara Beth Paddock, Beach Roe (wife Katie), Charlotte Sullivan (husband Jacob) and Samuel Roe. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Henry and Grady Smith, Parker and Claire Sullivan, and Hannah Roe as well as several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
She enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, antiquing, and golf, but especially her children and grandchildren. She loved being a teacher of special needs students, watching them learn and grow in the school setting.
