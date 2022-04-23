Barbara Benedict O’Hara, 85, of Brantingham, passed away Monday at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. A lifetime resident of Syracuse, she moved to Brantingham, with her husband in 1989. A graduate of Camillus High School, Barbara was the first dispatcher for the Camillus Police Department, followed by being a hairdresser for over 60 years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Camillus and St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield. Barbara was a former member of the Camillus Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Brantingham Snowmads Snowmobile Club, and the LAOH where she served as president for the division and county. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 2003; parents, Robert and Irene Benedict; and granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Beckermann. Surviving are her sons, John R. (Maryanne Dowling) of Camillus, Joseph P. (Bridgett) of Painter, VA, and Mark C. (Karen) of Springville; daughters, Jeanne M. (Martin) Bailey of Onondaga Hill and Maureen A. (Thomas) Beckermann of Sauk Centre, MN; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Dorothy Benedict of Elbridge, Kay (Tony) Sgarlata of Syracuse, and Carol Smart of Elbridge; brother, Donald Benedict of Elbridge; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, April 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Face masks are recommended by the family. Barbara will be laid to rest in Brantingham Cemetery in Greig, NY on Saturday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031 or to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com
Barbara Benedict O’Hara
August 15, 1936 - April 18, 2022
