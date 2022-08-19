Barbara Daniels Arnold, deceased 11/28/2021 in Florida. Barbara and her husband Ted Arnold owned and operated Ted’s Sunoco Station in Star Lake NY for many years. She was predeceased by both her husband and her son, Rick B. Arnold who died 11/9/2020. Rick attended Jefferson Community College and Kent State University and then moved to Lakeland, FL and worked for Barney Pumps. Rick is survived by his children, Tim, Mike and Deanna Arnold, seven grandchildren and sister Roxi Small. There will be a graveside service for mother and son on 8/22/2022 at 1:00pm in Oswagatchie Cemetery with Deacon Phillip Giardino presiding. There will be a celebration of life after the services at the American Legion Post, Star Lake NY. Arrangements are with the Hawley Funeral Home.
Barbara Daniels Arnold
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.