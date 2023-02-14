On February 10, 2023, Barbara Davis died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay.
Barbara was born on March 2, 1946, the daughter of Norman and June McConnell and grew up on a farm in Theresa. She always loved children and seemed to be born to be a mom.
Barbara was happiest surrounded by family and loved to bowl, enjoyed knitting, traveling, and going to the dances at local fire halls.
Barbara’s passing leaves, Leon, the love of her life, heart-broken. They were married August 2, 1964 and have been dance partners ever since. They built a life full of love, laughter, and adventures. Together, they raised their 4 K’s, Kevin, Kari (Rollie), Kara (Mike), and Kraig in a home that valued family over all else. Her hugs will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Mathew, Kory, Bradley, Devin, Keith, Kameryn, Kaeli, Ashton, Jack, and Jillian as well as great grandchildren, Bransen, Lawsen, and Milena. She will also be missed by her sister-in- laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Archie, Harley, Mary, Rodger, and Maurice.
There will be a celebration of life in her honor in the late spring or summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson County Hospice and Alexandria Bay Ambulance Squad.
Condolences can be made at costellofuneralservice.com
