Massena: Barbara Dougherty, 97, formerly of Bishop Ave, Massena, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where she has resided for the past three years. A funeral mass will be held in May at St. Mary’s Church, Massena with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Barbara was born on May 12, 1922 in Petersburg, NY to the late Alvin and Blanche (Greene) Smith. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School and went on to graduate from Canton ATI with an Associate’s degree in Nutrition. On August 27, 1943 she was married to Robert J. Dougherty at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY by Msgr. Herbert Hannon. Robert predeceased her in 2006.
When Barb first came to Massena she worked as a typist at Alcoa. When she and Bob started their family she became a devoted homemaker and mother of four. Later she would work at Fay Motors as an assistant bookkeeper and a salesperson at a local boutique, The Chez Terese Shop.
Barb was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was a religious education instructor and a Eucharistic minister. She also cleaned the altar for many years and served on the yearly bazaar. Barb and her husband started the first bereavement group for Catholic families at St. Mary’s church and they continued leading it for many years.
Barb is survived by her son Mark and wife Suzanne of Colton; her daughters, Annie and husband Denny Myers of Phoenix, Arizona and Sue and husband Bruce Serviss of Massena; three grandchildren, Carrie (Andrew) Wilson, Aaron (Tati) Dougherty, and Andy (Amy) Myers; two step grandchildren, Seth (Shawnte) Serviss and Scott (Tammy) Serviss; and 10 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Peter (MaryLou) Smith and sister’s-in-law, Mary Smith and Pat Dougherty along with several nieces and nephews.
Barb was predeceased by a son, Kevin in 1979; her sisters, Louise Guertin and Miriam Plenzig; and her brothers John and Robert Smith.
Barb enjoyed sewing and knitting and was an outstanding cook and baker. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and to walk, but her passion was watching her boys in sports, especially hockey. As part of her interest in sports she became a score keeper in Babe Ruth baseball for many years. Through the years Barb and Bob were avid supporters of both the Massena Central and St. Lawrence University hockey programs.
Barb was a loyal servant to her Lord, her church and to her family. She had a great love for the prayer, The Our Father and for Psalm 23. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was her family’s greatest advocate, defender and supporter.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 329, Massena, NY 13662 or to the SLU Kevin M. Dougherty Memorial Scholarship c/o: SLU Director of Donor Relations, Office of University Advancement, 23 Romoda Drive, Canton NY 13617.
Online condolences and memories of Barbara may be shared with family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
