Barbara E. Alguire, 90, formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on October 22, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be October 25th, 3 – 6 PM, funeral service will be October 26th, 1 PM at the United Church of Richville, Reverend Karen Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, William (Abby) Alguire, Alaska, Brent (Erin) Alguire, Canton, a daughter, Sherry (John) Burke, Harrisville, a sister, Marjorie Rice, Arizona, grandchildren, Emily (Derek) LaPoint, Ryan (Ellie) Hamilton, Gianna Alguire, great grandchildren, Cooper and Carter Hamilton, Harper, Madison and Peyton LaPoint, several nieces and nephews. Barbara was born on October 19, 1929, in the village of Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Anna Griffis Jennings. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1947. She married Donald Alguire on October 26, 1947 at her family’s farm, the Reverend E. J. W. Burston officiating, he died on May 5, 2012. She worked on the Jennings Family Farm. Barbara was a member of the United Church of Richville and the Order of the Eastern Star -291. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, making quilts, and baking. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, the United Church of Richville. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Barbara E. Alguire
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.