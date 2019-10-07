MASSENA — Barbara E. Deon, 86, a resident of Clarkson Avenue passed away early Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at the University of Vermont Health Network – CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh after a brief illness.
Barbara was born April 21, 1933 in Valleyfield, Quebec, the daughter of the late George and Mary Louise Martin. On August 9, 1953, she married Edward L. Deon, Jr. in Clifton Springs. He predeceased her in October 1989.
Barbara was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her family. Before her marriage, she worked for a time at Domtar Paper Company and a shoe store in Cornwall. While her husband was living, she greatly enjoyed traveling for family vacations. She also enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Debbie Babcock of Massena; Bruce and Donna Deon of Dracut, Massachusetts; Sandra and Steve Kinnear of Cicero; Randy Deon of Pulaski, New York; Scott and Connie Deon of Newburgh, Indiana; and Craig Deon of New Hartford, New York; her daughter-in-law, Charlene Deon of Whitesboro, NY; her grandchildren, Heather Babcock-Doe, Bruce Deon, Jr., Erica and Evan Abramson, Ryan and Brandi Kinnear, Kyle Kinnear, and Ashley and Justin Deon; her great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Hayden, Emma, Evelyn, and Elise; two step great grandchildren, Corey and Cody; her companion of many years, Bernie Breault; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Bill Babcock; daughter-in-law, Merry Deon; and her siblings, Joe, Harvey, Rose, Dorothy, Florence, Marguerite, and Shirley.
Friends may call Monday 11:00 – 1:30 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM with Rev. Mark Reilly, officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Lawrence Cemetery, North Lawrence.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.