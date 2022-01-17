Barbara E. Duffany, 74, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at the home of her daughter Katherine, with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral will be 6 pm Thursday January 20th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will be 4 pm – 6 pm before the service.
She is survived by her sons, Jody Youngs, Pillar Point, Charles and Mary Duffany, Watertown, Kevin and Jennifer Duffany, Adams; daughters Katherine and Denise Duffany, Watertown, Samantha Duffany, Rocky Point, NC; two brothers Michael and Rose Youngs, Timothy Youngs, all of North Carolina; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and all who have become family over the years. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 1998, her mother Katherine in 2010, her father Orval Youngs in 1982, a sister Elizabeth “Betsy” Ruttan in 1995, her brother David Youngs in 2014 and a great grandson Kevin M. Duffany, Jr. in 1994.
Barbara was born in Watertown, June 22, 1947 a daughter to Orval and Katherine Hollenbeck Youngs. She attended Watertown schools. She married Charles E. Duffany November 5, 1967. Mr. Duffany passed away December 27th, 1998 at the age of 50.
Barbara was a Bingo freak! Barbara and Charles would travel to Canada to play Bingo with family on weekends and family getaway trips.
Barbara worked as a nurse’s aid at Mercy Hospital and Madonna Home and the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She also worked at the Liberty Restaurant. Howard Johnsons, Arties Tavern as well as several other places doing healthcare, waitressing, bartending and factory work.
In 1993, Barbara and Charles moved to Leland, NC where she worked in general merchandising and assembly production. Barb moved back to New York after the passing of her husband for a short time and then back again in 2006 to care for her ill mother.
The funeral for Barbara will be streamed on the Reed & Benoit Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
