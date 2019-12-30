The earthly journey for Barbara E Heasley ended on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Barbara was born at home on Massey St Rd, Adams Center on March 6, 1939 to Howard E and Dorothy Hicks Slade. She attended Adams Center Central School graduating in 1957. She then graduated from Watertown School of Commerce a year later. It was in working at Roe’s Feed Service, Limerick that she met her future husband. David B Heasley and Barbara E Slade married March 14, 1959 at the Adams Center Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother to Kathleen Ann, Bruce Cameron and Brian Colin Heasley. She was a superb cook, canning and freezing food from their immense garden for many years. She worked for a few insurances companies in the 70’s to 90’s but most loved being the church secretary at Asbury UMC. Active in the church for nearly 50 years, she sang in the Chancel Choir, chaired the Memorials Committee and managed the kitchen for three decades. Barbara was warm and friendly, dearly loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, David of Watertown, and her three children: Kathleen (Larry) Woodruff, Canastota; Bruce (Teena) Heasley, Adams Center; and Brian (Linda) Heasley, Hudson Falls. She had seven grandchildren: Erik (Stephanie) Schaeffer, Omaha, NE; Kyle Schaeffer, Canastota; Meghann Woodruff, Syracuse; Kierstynn and Cameron Heasley, both of Adams Center; and Casey and Nikolas Heasley, both of Hudson Falls. She had one great granddaughter: Olivia Grace Schaeffer, Omaha. She is also survived by her sister, Marie E Slade, Adams Center. She was predeceased by both parents.
A Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Asbury UMC, 327 Franklin St, Watertown. It will be followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Asbury UMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.