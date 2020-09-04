Barbara E. Typhair, 78, Watertown, widow of Stanley Typhair, passed away Thursday morning on September 3rd, 2020 with her family by her bedside and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8th with the funeral on Wednesday, September 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with times to be determined. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
(0) comments
