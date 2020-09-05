The funeral service for Barbara E. Typhair will be 11 am Wednesday September 9th, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday September 8th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Typhair, 78, widow of Stanley Typhair, passed away on September 3rd at the home of her daughter and caretaker Bonnie Eacho in Watertown under the direction of Hospice and with her family at her side.
She is survived by three daughters Bonnie Eacho (Clair “Kal” Martin), Watertown, Karen (Jim) Ridsdale, Theresa, Judy (Garrett) Rappa, Kings Park, NY; two sons Stanley “Sonny” Typhair and Brian Typhair, both of Watertown; her grandchildren Matthew “Golden Boy” Marquette whom she raised, Donald Wayne Eacho, Jr., Ken and Amanda Ridsdale, Summer Countryman, Joey and Josh Pierce, Krystal Siver, Jeannette Ridsdale, Jimmy Ridsdale, Kayden and Hailey Rappa, Shaina Marie, Trevor Michael and Taylor Paige Typhair, Kody Damien Michael Typhair and Alyssa Danielle Typhair; many great grandchildren; three sisters Emily Koberger, Cora Parker of Watertown and Martha Morris, South Carolina; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Flora Thomas and Edna Oatman and a son-in-law Donald Wayne Eacho.
She was born in Depauville July 22, 1942, a daughter to Edwin and Geneva Pierce Tharrett. She was educated in Watertown schools. Barbara worked at the Jefferson County Sanitarium and did domestic work.
She married Stanley R. Typhair August 10, 1963 in Carthage. Mr. Typhair passed away April 25, 2015.
Barbara enjoyed playing Bingo and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Jefferson County Association for the Blind. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
