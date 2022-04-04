Barbara Elaine LaPatra, 93, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, just as her daughter Janet said a prayer of peace over her, “I hope what is coming is more. Praise God.”
They were fitting words to honor a woman who seized the most out of life. Barbara had an insatiable love of adventure, sport, and the outdoors that her loved ones will carry on in her memory.
Barbara was born on March 22, 1929 to Beatrice Todd and Harry Coy Norton on the family farm at Woodbridge Corners in Canton, NY. She grew up with her three siblings and developed her strength and love of reading and music from a young age. She attended the Woodbridge Corners School where she excelled in academics and graduated at age 15.
She went on to the Potsdam State School where she met the love of her life, Donald LaPatra, before graduating at age 19. Barbara and Donald were married and had three children, Jeff LaPatra (Dallas, TX), Lisa LaPatra (Erie, PA), and Janet Shearer (Keller, TX).
Barbara is survived by Jeff and his wife, Karen, along with their children Jessie, John, and Macy; her daughter Janet and her husband David, along with their children Kate, Don, and Lorraine; her daughter Lisa, and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Betty, her brothers Frank and Bob, and her husband Donald.
Barbara’s grandchildren share fond memories of an active, brave, exploring grandmother (“Grandmary”). Barbara served as a volunteer Ski Patroller at Peek’n Peak Resort in Clymer, NY until the age of 72. Not many grandchildren get to watch their grandmother methodically and single-handedly tow a toboggan down black diamond slopes, carrying an injured skier to safety, but it is a memory hers proudly cherish (and one that makes them remember to wear their helmets). In every season, Barbara encouraged her family to get outside and explore, whether a bike ride around the peninsula, a tennis match, Barbara joyfully shared her love of a good competition with her family.
With her endless energy, Barbara found ways to give to others throughout her life. Barbara was an avid reader and taught countless students as a teacher and reading specialist. She had a particular affinity for teaching middle schoolers, and she spent many years teaching Social Studies at West Lake Middle School in Erie, PA. Barbara volunteered at the food pantry at the Cathedral of St. Paul and was always happy to bring a few extra sets of helping hands when her children and grandchildren came to visit. She also brought cheer to her neighbors by tending to a beautiful array of indoor plants and flowers for her building on the shores of Lake Erie.
Barbara slowed down in her final years of life, when she moved to Texas after her dementia progressed. At her core, her active heart persevered. Even at 93, her physical therapist proclaimed she was in the top 1% of patients for her strength (and she was always a speedy walker!).
Barbara will be laid to rest at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Erie, Pennsylvania, alongside her husband Donald. Donations in her honor may be directed to the Barber National Institute in Erie, PA, an organization that has provided loving support and community to Barbara’s daughter Lisa throughout her adulthood.
Barbara’s family welcomes all to enjoy something active in her memory, whether a walk, bike ride, tennis match, downhill ski day. The family will experience great joy in carrying down her legacy of strength and her love of adventure and sport for generations to come.
