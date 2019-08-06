Barbara I. Hyneman, 1200 Jewell Drive, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, where she had been a patient since August 2, 2019.
She was born on March 25, 1923 in Carthage, NY, the daughter of Samuel G. and Irene A. Hennessey Branagan and was a graduate of Watertown High School. On Nov. 6, 1943 she married Albert C. Hyneman. The couple were married at the home of her parent’s with Rev. John R. Campbell officiating. Mr. Hyneman passed away on June 12, 1990.
Mrs. Hyneman worked at Huested Studio and later was assistant manager the Rogers Photography Studio, Watertown, NY. She retired from Watertown City Court as a senior office assistant and deputy court clerk in 1983 after 20 years of employment. She owned and operated The Hutch antique shop for many years after her retirement and was a well-known area antique dealer. She was also a past member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Black River Antique Dealers Association.
For several years, Mrs. Hyneman wrote a column “Town Talk” for the Town & Country News. She also did make-up work for the Miss Thousand Islands Pageant, Little Theatre of Watertown and various fashion shows.
Mrs. Hyneman is survived by two daughters, Lynn (Mrs. Thomas Carroll), Valparaiso, Indiana and Jan (Mrs. Jeffrey Larrow), Depauville, NY, and two grandchildren, Hennessey (Mrs. Daniel Lustica), Fairport, NY and Kelley Carroll, Valparaiso, IN; three great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth V. and Keith Branagan and three sisters, Mary Geraldine Curtis, Dorothy Schultz and Korleen Parker.
There will be no calling hours or services. The body will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
