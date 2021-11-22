Barbara J. “Barbie” Boyle

Canton, NY / Formerly Henderson, NY —On November 17, 2021, Barbie, in all her glory, returned home to heaven to be with her Mark. She passed away peacefully, as per her wishes, at her new home, with her family by her side.
A mass will celebrate Barbie’s life at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 8900 NYS Rt. 3 Henderson NY at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 30th. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, on Monday, November 29th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Barbara was born Barbara J. Adams on November 3, 1941, to Mary and William Adams of Hutchinson Ave, Syracuse, and celebrated life everyday with her many siblings.
Barbara graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy 1 in 1959, and immediately started her short but glorious career as a fashion consultant for Dey Bros. downtown. But it was her position at Crouse Hinds that was most beneficial for her, as that is where she met her Mark.
Barbara went on to hold many more jobs including running the Dobson House B&B and working for the North Country Niagara Mohawk Office. She was a NYS Licensed Real Estate Agent and the secretary at her local church; undoubtedly, her favorite job was being a wife and mother to her three children.
She was a commissioned Lay Minister, held various titles as member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a member of the Sunshine Quilt Guild of LaFargeville. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, to the point that many members of the family can boast that they own a quilt lovingly made by her.
Her family was the most important thing in the world to her, starting many traditions throughout the years at the lake such as 4th of July celebrations and her sacred “cousin’s week”.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Jeff) of East Syracuse; Timothy (Patricia) of Port Orchard, WA; and Joseph (Catherine), of Potsdam; 8 grandchildren, Mark (Kayla), David (Tasha), Angela, Shannon, Luke, Nikolas, Erin and Sean; and 2 great grandchildren Clark and Theodore, (and 2 more on the way). She is also survived by her siblings, James, Mark (Linda), Mary (Bill), Tom (Maureen), and Veronica (Tony).
Barbara was predeceased by her best friend, partner, and husband Mark Boyle; her parents Mary and Bill Adams; her brothers Billy and Peter; and her sister Margaret whom she was very close to.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara’s name to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
