Barbara J. Brownell joined her beloved husband, Joseph D. Brownell in the kingdom of God on October 9, 2021. Barb and Joe shared a very loving relationship for over 60 years until Joe passed away suddenly on January 15, 2019. As per their wishes, the family will be celebrating their lives together.
Barbara (Barb) was born in Watertown, NY, the daughter of the late Gerald and Gertrude Eamer of Watertown. NY. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1955 and went on to attend Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown, graduating in 1958. Barbara worked as a nurse for Mercy Hospital, Dr. Hamilton and Watertown City School District until her retirement,
Joseph (Joe), also born in Watertown, NY, was the son of the late Oscar John (Jack) and Rosemary Brownell. Joe graduated from Watertown High School in 1954.
He was employed by New York Airbrake Company (Watertown) as a draftsman. He later worked for Chapin Watermatics Watertown and Knorr Brake in marketing and Johns Brook Company (NJ) until his retirement.
Barb and Joe lived most of their lives in the Watertown area, Glen Park, Dexter (Pillar Point) and Harrisville before retiring to Port Charlotte FL. They raised four boys mostly on the north shore of Pillar Point on Lake Ontario. They enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and getting together with family and friends at the house on the Lake. Joe was an avid hunter and fine artist who carved beautiful shore birds and fish in his retirement. Mostly they really enjoyed each other’s company.
Mutual survivors include their 4 sons, Jeffrey (Leslie) Brownell of Lake Placid, NY, Michael (Claire) Brownell of Antwerp, NY, Randy (Kathy) Shear of Old Southwick, Massachusetts and Joseph (Karen) Brownell of Lake Suzy, Florida, 10 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several loved nieces and nephews.
Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Sharon (Peter) Messina of Watertown, NY and Penelope and Edwin Tanner of Fine, NY.
Joseph is survived by a sister, Nancy Benjamin of KIngman, Arizona.
In addition to their parents they were predeceased by an infant son, James Brownell, and Barbara’s brother and his wife, Robert and Ann Eamer.
A memorial mass will take place at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville, NY on November 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM followed by a committal of their ashes at the Brownville Cemetery. A family gathering will follow at the home of their son, Michael in Antwerp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.