There will be a graveside service for Barbara J. Ramsey, her husband Mason (d. 2008) and daughter Amy (d. 2013), at 11:00 am Saturday June 6 in the Dexter Cemetery. Mrs. Ramsey died April 29, 2020 at the Lewis County Nursing Home Facility where she had resided since January 2017. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
