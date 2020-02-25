Barbara J. Simmons, 82, of Watertown, passed away in her home on February 22, 2020.
Born on February 26, 1937 in Black River, NY, daughter of John and Rhea Boynton Lennox. She is a graduate of Black River High School.
Barbara married John Simmons on July 3, 1954 at the Black River United Methodist Church. Mr. Simmons was an automotive engineer and his career brought the couple to Michigan where they resided for twelve years before moving to Indiana. In 1998 they returned to the area and resided in Sackets Harbor. Barbara was a homemaker and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. Her beloved husband passed away in 2000 and she then moved to Watertown in 2001.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, John and Charlotte Cornell-Simmons of Hendersonville, NC, Robert Simmons of Jackson, MI, Shari and James Groce of Weatherford, TX, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a sister, Sandra Johnson of Watertown, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she is predeceased by three brothers, John Lennox Jr., Richard Lennox, Robert Lennox, and two sisters, Betty Gulley and Elaine Lennox.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A calling hour will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church at noon on Friday February 28, immediately followed by a memorial service at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
