Barbara J. (Smith) Cuyler - July 27, 1937 – June 16, 2020
Barbara Jane Cuyler left this earth behind on June 16. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born and grew up in Syracuse, the only child of Clifford and Helen (Mosher) Smith. She and her husband James moved the family to Altmar, in Oswego county in 1967 where they raised cows, ducks, dogs and kids for 15 years. Barbara remained in Oswego county until 2007 when she moved to Cortland to join her daughter’s family and lived there until her passing.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy (John) Suarez of Cortland, two sons, Richard (Kim) Hull of Phoenix and Douglas (Wendy Napolitano) Cuyler of Baldwinsville; seven grandsons: Tyler Hull, Michael Cuyler, Steven Bishop, Antoine Bishop, James Hull, Ryan Cuyler and Richard Hull who, combined, gifted her with sixteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband James A (1994) and son James R (1987) Cuyler.
The family also wishes to express their deepest appreciation and sincere sympathy to her life-long friend Lorraine Kimmerle.
No services will be held at this time. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer condolences online visit www.wright-beard.com
