Barbara Jane “Jane” Krupke, age 83, resident of Pulaski, NY, passed away Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse of respiratory complications. Jane was born July 7, 1936 in Watertown, the daughter of Henry B. and Bessie (Wilbur) Adams. She graduated from Adams High School in 1954. Jane was a loving, devoted wife to Charles “Chuck” Krupke for 63 years. They were married October 12, 1957. Chuck also passed away on April 6, 2020. Together they owned and operated the Redwood Motel in Pulaski from 1973 until 2006. They also owned Krupke’s Ice Cream from 1963 until 1979. Her strong Catholic Faith was an important part of Jane’s life. She was a member of Christ Our Light Parish in Pulaski and served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. Through the years Jane enjoyed knitting, sewing, traveling and playing golf and cards with friends.
Jane adored her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved hosting parties and family gatherings at their home on the Salmon River. She was famous for making the family’s favorite spaghetti sauce and homemade candy at Christmas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who met her. Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Sylvia) Krupke of Pulaski and William (Julie) Krupke of Green Cove Springs, FL, one daughter, Becky (David) Thomas of Belleville, daughter in-law, Patricia Krupke of Clay, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jane was predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Sampson and Muriel Mullin and one son, Bruce who passed away March 15, 2020.
A joint memorial service for Jane and Chuck will be held at a later date, at a time to be announced, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Pulaski. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Donations can be made in her name to Christ Our Light Church, 23 Niagara St. Pulaski, NY 13142.
