Sumter, SC…Barbara Jane Vandewalker Smith, age 73, beloved wife of the late Gordon Earl Smith, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family’s guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Barbara Jane Vandewalker Smith
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.