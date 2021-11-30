Barbara Jean Cronk, Watertown, passed away at her residence Monday, November 29th. She was 94 years old. The funeral will be 1:00pm Friday, December 3rd at First Congregational Church, Rutland. Burial will follow the funeral in Parish Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral at the church beginning at 12:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Barbara Jean Cronk
