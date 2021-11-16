Watertown – Barbara Jean Delosh, 62, a resident of Samaritan Keep Home, passed away on November 15, 2021.
She was born in Watertown, NY on December 1, 1958 a daughter of Clifford W. and Irene Wagner Davis. She married Ronald Delosh on May 5, 1979. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles and especially loved her grandchild, Dristin.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Delosh Sr. of Watertown; a son Ronald (Jackie) Coe, Boonville; two daughters, Karen Delosh, Alex Bay and Crystal Howard, Dexter; one grandson, Dristin Coe; sister Cheryl Davis, Alex Bay and cousin, Tina Umstead Parker, Saratoga.
Services will be held privately by the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements by Mills Funeral Home, Boonville. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.