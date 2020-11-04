Barbara Jenkins Milton, 95, beloved wife, mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family in North Watertown Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William, of 69 years; her children, Karen and JD Wilson of Ohio, Janice VanNess of Pulaski, Wendy and Dennis Peters of Utah, Cynthia and John Cook of Black River; and a brother in-law, Robert Dickinson of Connecticut. Also surviving are her grandchildren, William (Alicia) Bragger, Kelly Bragger, Christopher (Olivia) Farr, Adam Troy Wilson, Reston Wilson, Shawn (Andrea) Van Ness, Julia Van
Ness, Michael (Candy) Peters, Monica (Bobby) Shields, Elizabeth (Matt) Hayden, Christine Cook; twenty two great-grandchildren (plus 1 arriving in December), a longtime family friend, Donna Merry; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara is predeceased by 2 daughters, Barbara Bragger & Phyllis Sue Milton; a grandson, Garret Van Ness; her step-mother, Frances Jenkins; and a half sister, Dorothy Dickinson.
Barbara was born on November 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Wesley G. Jenkins and M. Isabel Elliot. She attended schools in Lake Placid, North Quincy, Massachusetts, and Pulaski. She graduated from Watertown High School on June 24, 1942.
After graduation she was employed by Engesser Electric for many years. She later worked at the House of the Good Samaritan for 32 years, retiring in 1992.
On November 12, 1950 she married William Milton at Stone Street Presbyterian Church, Rev. Carlisle officiating.
Barbara was a member of Stone Presbyterian Church where she served in the choir, as a Deacon, and as a Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed crafts, her golden retrievers and, of course, all her grandchildren.
All who knew Barbara will remember her as a sweet woman who was dedicated to her family. She will be deeply missed.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
