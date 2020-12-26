Massena: Barbara K. Pepe, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. There will be no public calling hours at this time. A Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring at St. Mary’s Church, Massena, with interment to be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Barbara was born on October 4, 1929 in Watertown the daughter of Kenneth and Ella (McRae) Kenney
She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy, where she was an outstanding member of the swim team. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for NY Telephone and Telegraph. She married Joseph Pepe at Sacred Heart Church on November 17, 1951. He predeceased her on April 26, 2011. After her children were older, she worked as an Avon Lady, and cashier at Brad’s Big M Supermarket in Massena until her retirement. After both Joe and Barb retired, they spent winters enjoying their condo in Palm Bay Florida, making friends with many in the complex. She continued to winter in Florida for several years after Joe passed away. Barb was an avid fisherman and later golfer, scoring her first hole in one at age 63. She loved reading and instilled that love of books in her children. She was a fabulous cook, known as “The Lasagna Queen” for her traditional Christmas dinner with family and close friends. She was accomplished at knitting and crochet and enjoyed crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. Barb also contributed greatly to the profit at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino.
Barbara is survived by her two children, David and Cookie Pepe of Massena, NY and daughter Susan Pepe and companion Dodie Hanks of Watertown, NY. Two granddaughters Olivia (Andy) Marlow of Massena, and Tara (Steve) Fuller in Plattsburgh, NY and two great-grandchildren. Barb is also survived by her brother, Larry and wife Fran Kenney of West Yarmouth, MA, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who considered her an important part of their extended family.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Pauline Delaney and Kay Putnam.
Memorial contributions may be shared with The Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit (Massena Rescue Squad); 341 E Orvis St, Massena, NY 13662.
Or St. Peter’s Parish Capital Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Online condolences and memories are encouraged to be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
