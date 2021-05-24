Barbara K. White, 80, of County Route 27, Canton died Friday May 21, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Barbara was born July 15, 1940 in Cooperstown, NY and was the daughter of the late John M. and Stella M. (Babula) Kubis. She was one of the first women to graduate with a master’s degree in Industrial Design from Syracuse University in 1962.
On September 1 1962, she married the late Robert D. White Jr. The couple were happily married for 47 years.
For 40 years Barbara had a kitchen design business, primarily doing work for Wood-Mode Cabinetry. During the holidays her and her family sold Christmas trees and wreaths. In her later years she enjoyed being an active member of the Brick Chapel Church Ladies Aide Society.
Some of Barbara’s interests and hobbies included painting, watching her birds, working in her flower beds, gardening and baking during Christmas. She also enjoyed antiquing and was an avid collector of Victorian era salt shakers and glassware. Barbara and Robert enjoyed exploring the rich history and beauty of our national, state and local parks.
Surviving are her two daughters, Katherine (Andrew) Palladino of Albany, NY, Karen (Lloyd) Mori of Hilo, HI; a brother, Richard J. Kubis of Elmira, NY; three grandchildren, Laura, Michael and Lisa; and a great-granddaughter Madeline.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 26th from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Canton. Her funeral will be Thursday, May 27th 11:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating. Burial will follow in Brick Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brick Chapel Ladies Aide Society or to Canton Fire and Rescue.
