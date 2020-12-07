The family of Barbara Layo, 80, of Canton, announces her passing. Barbara died early Tuesday morning, November 17th, after battling several health issues. Barbara was born November 2, 1940, in Massena, NY, daughter of the late George W. and Elizabeth Wood. She graduate Massena High School and married Stanton Layo on June 27, 1958. The marriage ended in divorce.
Barbara worked at the Canton Free Library and was respected by all patrons.
She leaves behind two daughters, Lori Brown of Ocala, Fl and Patricia Layo of Orlando, FL, grandson Damon Layo-Maschowicz currently serving in the US Navy in Spain. She is survived by her sister Brenda Maynard of Bloomington, IN.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents and her brother, George Robert Wood, who passed in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.