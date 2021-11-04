Whitesboro- Barbara Lindsey of Whitesboro, passed away October 31, 2021, at home, with her family by her side.
She was born, January 13, 1935, in Troy, NY, a daughter of Walter and Helen Cary Wheeler. Barbara was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. She married Terrance Lindsey in St. Paul’s Church, Whitesboro. Barbara was a commercial real estate agent with H. B. Cary, Whitesboro, and Ruzicka Real Estate, Utica. But Barb’s greatest success in life was that of a loving wife, mother and grandmother to all of her family.
Survivors include seven children, Terry Lindsey, Kathy Sprung (Daniel), Jen Starks (Joe), Brian Lindsey, Elaine Retschle (George), John Lindsey (Liz), and Jean Marsden (Randy); grandchildren, Jason Weeks, Jenny Weeks, Kimberly Holtmann, Jammie Benthem, Katelyn Lindsey, Shannen Lindsey, Sean Lindsey, Jaclyn Lindsey, Raeghan Lindsey, Nick Lindsey, Richard Whitling, Ginny Whitling, Gus Whitling, Simon Lindsey, Randy Marsden, Tim Marsden, Lindsey McElroy, and Elly Marsden; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Cary Lindsey (Jennifer); several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Terrance; three children, Timothy, Elizabeth and Michael; a sister, Betty; and a brother, Ken.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., of Utica, NY and to all of Barbara’s caregivers, with a special thanks to Kiarra Premo, for the compassion and support shown to her.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 8, 2021, 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 (www.operationsmile.org)
Memorial tributes and message of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
