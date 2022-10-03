Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose,88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. A funeral service will be held October 13, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor at 11am. Among her survivors are two daughters, Barbra Ann (Donald) Bennett and Elizabeth (Anthony) Brais. Arrangements with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.