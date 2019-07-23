LOWVILLE- Barbara M. Brown, 93, formerly of Shack Road, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided since April, 2019.
The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Ed Steckly, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in First Mennonite Church Cemetery. Calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lowville Family Thrift Store, 5410 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or the Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by their six children, William A. (Kathy) Brown of Marcy, Glenn R. (Peggy) Brown of Clayton; James B. (Linda) Brown of Lowville, Linda R.(Peter) Myers of Kansas City, MO, Dale (Lori) Brown of Turin; Donna D. (Stanley) Birchenough of Surf City, NC; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a sister Saviera Cooper of Lowville; a brother, John (Rita) Widrick of Syracuse; a brother-in-law, Ralph Zehr of Belfort; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her loving husband, William J. Brown, who died December 4, 2008; two daughters-in-law, Kathy Lane Brown and Sarah Russum Brown; two sisters, Fannie Lyndaker and Arlene Zehr; and three brothers, Milford, Lloyd and Arthur Widrick. She was very close to her Gingerich relatives. Tom Schindler, Barbara’s hairdresser was very dear to her and made special considerations to do her hair wherever she lived throughout their 40 year friendship.
Mrs. Brown was born on August 6, 1925 in the Town of Harrisburg, NY, a daughter of the late Joel and Rachel Gingerich Widrick and attended Lowville Academy. She then worked at the Basket Factory in Glenfield, where she met her future husband Bill. Bill and Barbara were married on May 18, 1946 at the Presbyterian Parsonage in Lyons Falls with Rev. Mufhart officiating. She raised her family and then worked for Kraft in Lowville for 10 years, when she retired. After her and Bills retirement, they enjoyed ministering to family and friends, especially Barb’s sisters. She enjoyed quilting and making them for her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of family, teaching her children a strong work ethic, and for helping anyone in need. Barb will be missed by her friends at Lloyds of Lowville.
Barb was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen and had taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
