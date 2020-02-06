Madrid: Barbara M. (Burdick) Day, 88, of Madrid, passed away early Wednesday morning (February 5, 2020) at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY.
Mrs. Day was born Oct. 24, 1931 in Potsdam, NY and was a graduate of Potsdam High School. She married Jesse A. Day on July 1, 1950, at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood, NY with the Rev. Francis McGuire officiating.
Mrs. Day held many jobs, including being a wallpaper hanger, school bus driver for Madrid-Waddington School district and in-home care giver. Her hobbies included playing drums, piano and fiddle with “Jesse and The Country Cousins”, performing round and square dances around the North Country. She was a member and officer of the North Country Fiddlers Association. In recent years she was known for the quilts and other crafts that she made.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Day and Laura Day, both of Florida; Elaine Day of Tennessee and Edward Day of Washington; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Claude Burdick, Ellen Planty, Joyce Sill and Gale Burdick along with their spouses, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. A graveside service in White Church Cemetery, Lisbon will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madrid Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 129, Madrid, NY 13660 or St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum; P.O. Box 975, Madrid, NY 13660.
Memories and online condolence may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
