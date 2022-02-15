Barbara M. Coleman Van Sickle, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the comfort of her own home. Barbara was born on June 27, 1938, in Watertown, NY to the late Ronald and Alice (Conrad) Van Sickle. Along with her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Arthur E. Coleman, and her brother, Ronald Van Sickle, Jr.
Barbara attended South Colonie Central High School, graduating in 1956. Shortly after, Barbara met her husband, Arthur E. Coleman, in Troy, NY and they were soon married. Together they built a wonderful life, raising their three children in Glenville, NY.
Barbara loved spending time with her children and all of their activities. She enjoyed daily walks, jigsaw puzzles, baking, and art. During the summer months throughout her entire life, she spent time with family, swimming, and boating at their home on Pleasant Lake.
After her children grew older, she worked many years as the office manager at Silar Laboratories, Inc. in Alplaus, NY. In her retirement, Barbara looked forward to organ concerts at Proctor’s Theater and annual house tours throughout the Capital Region.
Barbara is survived by her children, Elizabeth of Clifton Park, NY, Robert, and Douglas both of Ballston Lake, NY; her granddaughter, Lillian Coleman, and her brother Kenneth Van Sickle. She also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Her family will hold a private memorial.
With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Barbara’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.