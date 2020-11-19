Brantingham- Barbara Orman Nostrant, 91, of Brantingham, NY, a retired elementary school teacher, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Survivors include a son James C. Nostrant (Sally), and two daughters, Sally Westfall (Larry) and Susan Csizsmar (Ernest). Two grandsons survive: James B. Nostrant (Danielle) and Paul S. Csizsmar.
Barbara is survived by two brothers: James C. Orman (Joan) of Avon, NY and Dr. Albert G. Orman of Tucson, AZ. She was predeceased by a brother Frank and two sister-in-laws, JoAnn (Frank), and Frances (Albert).
Barbara was born July 12, 1929, the only daughter of Clyde A. and Gwendolen Jefferson Orman of Avon, NY.
She graduated from Avon Central School (1947) and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University (1951) where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Following graduation from Cornell she completed graduate work at SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oneonta earning teaching certification.
On December 27, 1952, she married Richard S. Nostrant of Baldwinsville NY at Zion Episcopal Church, Avon, NY. The marriage ended in divorce in 1980.
Barbara’s teaching career included teaching positions in the following schools: Interlaken Central, Camden Central, and Leonardsville (Mount Markham Central). Her final 18 years of teaching were spent in the South Lewis Central School System, Turin, NY. She retired in June 1989 and spent her final years at her cottage on Brantingham Lake.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church and a former Sunday School teacher in Richfield Springs and New Berlin, NY.
Past enjoyments included Bridge Clubs, horse racing, and hockey games. Reading became her passion in later years - both fiction and non-fiction.
Any remembrances may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice (PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367), the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.
There will be no funeral or calling hours. Her remains will be interred in Avon, NY in the spring with a private burial service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
