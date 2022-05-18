A graveside service for Barbara Sargent, 92, of Canton will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville with a celebration of life to be held immediately after at the Sportsman’s Club in St. Regis Falls. Mrs. Sargent died on Tuesday morning, December 7th, 2021 at The United Helpers Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton where she had been a resident since June. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Barbara Sargent
