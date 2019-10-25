Barbara Schwartz entered into rest on October 12 at the age of 79. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Susan M. Schwartz of East Aurora, NY and Ellen Schwartz of Syracuse, NY. (both formerly of Ogdensburg)
Barbara was born in Ogdensburg, NY. Among her many talents, she ran a gift shop and a craft school that introduced artists from throughout the North Country to students of all ages. After raising her family with her former husband, J. Frank Schwartz, she went back to school and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Finance at Clarkson University and her MBA at Simmons School of Management in Boston. Upon graduation, she worked for Michael Dukakis’ Presidential campaign.
Barbara had a successful career as a budget analyst for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Her true passion was the arts – from symphony and chamber music, to opera, dance and the visual arts – she surrounded herself with creativity and beauty. She was an accomplished gardener and shared this skill with her family. She was an avid reader and traveled the world from China to France, Mexico, Guatamala, Cuba and more. She volunteered at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and loved attending chamber concerts at Jordan Hall. She had a garden in Fenway for many years and took responsibility for the gardens around her condo in Back Bay.
No memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Boston Public Library (or library of your choice), Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, MA and Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
