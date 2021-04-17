Barbara Wheeler

Pittsford, NY: Formerly of Syracuse, passed away at home in the presence of loving family, on April 7, 2021, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her parents, Clayton and Gladys Douglas, and her husband of 58 years, James D. Wheeler. She is survived by her three children, Anne (Peter) Fauth, Tammy (Mike) McOrmond, and Douglas (Mimi) Wheeler; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many cousins, and the dearly loved Kaufman family. Barbara completed her B.A. from Houghton College (‘47), and her M.S. from SUNY Potsdam. Barbara was an enthusiastic, dedicated elementary teacher for 32 years. She enjoyed offering generous hospitality, and mentoring young mothers through MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) hosted by the Syracuse Alliance Church. Her steady walk with Christ and expressions of selfless love for others were the hallmarks of her life. As a young girl of four, Barbara realized her deep need for forgiveness and joyfully accepted the saving gift of grace offered to all humankind, made available through the loving sacrifice of Christ on the cross. Her trust in Christ gave her great hope, especially during hard seasons of life, including death itself. In her last days, Barbara and her family were comforted, knowing that she was close to home. In the words of a powerful liturgy by D. McKelvy, “Death is neither a grey void, nor a dungeon cell - but a door. And when Christ bids us pass through at last, we pass from life to Life.” If death is but a door, you’ve now entered it with joy, dear Mom, and we will soon see you again in true fullness of life. In honor of her legacy, contributions may be made to the ministry she chose in advance: Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org). To share a memory please visit: www.Newcomerrochester.com.
