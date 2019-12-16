Barbara Z. Frederick, of Water Street, Watertown, passed away December 14, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 79 years old.
Barbara was born July 26, 1940, in Watertown, daughter of Charles J. Sr. and Tessie H. Zawisza. As a child, she lived in Rome, NY and Watertown before moving to Black River, NY at age 12 and attending middle and high school there. As a senior, Black River High School closed, and she graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1958. After graduation, she was employed with the NYS Department of Labor located in the Dulles State Office Building and as a secretary for Police Chief Touchette until July 1959, when she wed Philip J. Carr of Watertown. During her first marriage, Barbara and her husband, an airman in the US Air Force, lived in Burlington, VT; Wilkes Barre, PA; Homestead, FL; the US Air Base near the border of East and West Germany; Rochester, NY; Fort Worth, TX; and Newport, OR. A daughter, Laura Ellen, was born on July 25, 1960 in Wilkes Barre, PA, and another daughter, Tina Marie, was born on March 18, 1968 in Fort Worth, TX. When Barbara and Philip divorced in 1973, she moved with her daughters near her parents in Black River. She was employed as a receptionist and dental assistant for Dr. Robert Mesires, DDS on Sherman Street in Watertown for the next 40 years, retiring in 2013.
On August 25, 1995, Barbara married Robert E. Frederick of Watertown at the Italian-American Civic Association with Deacon Kenneth Seymour officiating. Barb and Bob, as they are known by their family and friends, began dating in October 1990 and shared almost 30 wonderful years together.
Barbara enjoyed tending her large flower garden, reading mystery and historical-based novels, solving crossword puzzles, and recently started enjoying adult coloring books. Until recent years, she and Bob enjoyed traveling in the summer to stay at scenic areas in New York and neighboring states. Barbara attended a bible study group with friends, and she was an active communicant of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Watertown.
Besides her husband, surviving are two daughters, Laura (Karl) Davis, Tempe, AZ, and Tina Wersinger and her partner, Jack Zemla, Wilson, NY; two step-sons, Kevin Frederick, Chaumont, and Michael (Dawne) Frederick, Adams Center; two step-daughters, Karen (David) Alguire, Boonville, and Julie (Tom) Flynn, Brownville; a brother, Charles (Nancy) Zawisza, Oswego; a nephew, Chad (Linnae) Zawisza, and a niece, Amber (David) Tyrrell, both of Baldwinsville; as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. with Reverend Jonas Tandayu officiating. Burial will be later in the spring in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 West Lynde Street, Watertown. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
