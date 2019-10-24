LOWVILLE – Beatrice “Bea” Kenealy, 93, of State Route 26, Lowville, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home, under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. There are no calling hours. A gathering at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the burial, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Mary and Theodore Yancey of Lowville, Michael Kenealy of Adams Center, James and Melissa Kenealy of Lowville, Patrick and Lynne Kenealy of Boylston, and Joseph and Marcia Kenealy of Lowville, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Dee Tuttle of Lowville; a sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Chuck Hancock of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and numerous extended family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, George Kenealy; her beloved son, John Kenealy; and a beloved great-grandson, George Bolin, and her beloved brother, Chester Price.
Beatrice was born on June 6, 1926 in Rome, NY, a daughter of the late Chester and Adelaide Manzer Price. She was raised in Glenfield by her grandmother, Amelia Miller Price Hilts and graduated from General Martin High School in 1945. She worked at Beaverite in Glenfield, before her marriage. On April 19, 1947, she married George Kenealy at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield with Rev. Harold J. Skelly, officiating. She raised her family and later worked as an aide at Lowville Academy for 20 years, retiring in 1988. Mr. Kenealy passed away on February 29, 1988.
Bea was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She was a volunteer at Lewis County General Hospital Gift Shop for 20 years, after her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gardening.
