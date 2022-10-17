Beatrice Branche DeFeo, 96, of Brattleboro VT, passed away on Sunday, October 9 at her daughter’s home in New Hampshire.
Born on August 9, 1926, Beatrice was the youngest of 13 children of George and Georgianna Perney Branche of Rosiere. Bea graduated from Sackets Harbor School in 1944 and worked various jobs before moving to Ardsley, NY and eventually to Brattlesboro VT, where she was a dedicated worker at the American Legion for many years, well into her 90’s.
Bea is survived by her children: Renita (Kerry) McGuinness, Cornwall NY; Deby (Rod) Jackson, Auburn, NH; Kenneth (Lori) DeFeo, TX; and George DeFeo, TX; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one sister Audrey Misercola, Watertown NY .
Bea was predeceased by her husband, George DeFeo, in 2020; five brothers: Robert (WWII), Edward, Maurice, George, and Allen; and six sisters: Florence Hayes, Frances VanDeWater, Helen Snyder, Doris Moore, Anna West, and Alice Alcombrack.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Brattleboro VT in the Spring. In memory of Beatrice, donations may be made to the American Legion, 32 Linden St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.