Massena: Beatrice C. Hurley, 85, of Massena, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Massena Hospital. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Massena at a later date. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Beatrice was born July 30, 1934 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna (Jermano) Catanzarite. She attended Massena High School and graduated in 1952. Following graduation she started working at Alcoa in the Purchasing Dept. Beatrice retired after 40 plus years and was a member of the Alcoa 25 year club as well as the Massena Country Club where she was an avid golfer. There was many gatherings at her mother’s house watching golf or football on any given Sunday. Always a crowd full of friends and family. Beatrice married William Hurley on July 8, 1972 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. He predeceased her on July 30, 2016. They both loved to travel. One visit was with a group from Massena to her parents hometown in Plati Italy where they met with some of her relatives.
Surviving Beatrice are her nieces and nephews, Thomas (June) Catanzarite, Susan Catanzarite, Meg (Blane) Goodspeed, Mark (Pam) Catanzarite, Wayne (Julie) Treers, Joanne Treers and Phillip (Lynn) Treers
Also Surviving Beatrice are her brother in laws and sister in laws, Jack (Arlene) Hurley, Ann Dlugozima, Tom (Sandy) Hurley, Bob (Kris) Hurley and Joan (John) Johnson. ; many great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by two sisters, Mary Catanzarite and Phoebe Treers; three brothers, Frank and John Catanzarite and Alfredo in infancy.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Candy and April from Caregivers for the excellent care she received during her stay. And most of all to Debbie for the love and care she showed our aunt. She always made her smile and brightened up her day.
Memorial contributions in Beatrice memory may be made to St Mary’s Memorial Fund at St Peters Parish 212 Main St. Massena . Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
