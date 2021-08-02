Beatrice Hudson-Eager originally from La Fargeville, NY passed away at home in the care of Hospice and surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband Robert Eager Summerville, SC. Daughter, Valerie Chaltain-Walls (Greg) Stanford, KY. Sons Victor Chaltain (Rushell) Chamount, NY and Torrey Chaltain (Lynn Riddell) Owenton, KY. Stepdaughter Erin Birchenough (Jon) Star Lake, NY and stepson Rob Eager Theresa, NY. Sisters Jean Eiss (Roy) Colleton, SC and Jenny Slate, Theresa, NY. Brother Mike Hudson (Mecia) La Fargeville, NY. Three granddaughters, two grandsons, three Great Granddaughters and Nieces and Nephews.
She enjoyed crochet and quilt making along with jigsaw puzzles and most of all her back porch and yard.
She was preceded in death by Her Mother and Father Sisters Libby and Patsy and Brother Dan.
A memorial service will be held in October in La Fargeville, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.