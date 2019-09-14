MASSENA – Beatrice J. Martin, 80, Old River Road, passed away early Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Beatrice was born September 12, 1939 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence G. (Lloyd) Tupper. She attended Massena schools where she graduated in 1957. On May 16, 1959, she married David F. Martin at St. John’s Episcopal Church. He predeceased her on December 9, 2013.
Beatrice worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Marine Midland Bank. She later worked for a short time at JC Penney Catalog. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, reading, crocheting, watching movies, and doing puzzles. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Beatrice is survived by her children and their spouses, Perry and Shelly Martin of Mexico, New York; Michael and Mari Martin of Woodford, Virginia; Larry and Reggie Martin of Massena; and JoAnn Andress of Massena; her grandchildren, Lauren Andress, Chad, Tara, Heather, Sara, and Dalton Martin, and Brigitta Flynn; her step grandchildren, Brett Martin, Savannah Vern, Terry and Brandon Graves, Juli Blosser, Robert McFee, and Krystal Knight; and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Tupper of Massena; her brother, Gordon and Harriett Tupper of Philadelphia, New York and Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Florence Tupper, Lorena Roberts Boyce, Luella T. Vallance, and Eva Jessmer Defoyd; and her brothers, Arthur “Jackie” and Garnet Tupper.
Friends may call Monday 12-2:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Deacon Sonja Boyce, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
