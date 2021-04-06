LOWVILLE, NY ~ Beatrice M. Stanford, 94, died on Sunday, April 4, 2020 at her home where she had been striken.
Born August 25, 1926, in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Elmer F. and Eileen A. (Gerow) Feisthamel, she was a graduate of Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan with the class of 1945.
She married Wilbur L. Stanford on June 26. 1948 in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Hugh King. OFM, officiating. Mr. Stanford died in 2012.
Upon her high school graduation, she went to work at the Fenton House Hotel at Number Four, and later worked as an office clerk for Payne-Jones Insurance Company, both prior to her marriage.
After working as a mother and homemaker, and raising her five children, she returned to the workforce working initially as a self-employed Home Healthcare Aid, and later in the same capacity for the Regional Center for Independent Living for ten years before retiring at the age of 86.
Beatrice was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Lowville as well as St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and was a life member of the Lowville VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
During her life, she took pleasure in playing Bingo and traveling to Turning Stone and Atlantic City Casinos. She was a marvelous baker and very talented at crocheting, making many beautiful afghans throughout her life.
Surviving are her five children, Linda Turck, of Croghan, Wilbur (Sue) Stanford, Jr., of Glenfield, Robert F. Stanford and Paul (Lorrie) Stanford, all of Lowville, and Patricia A. (Merle) Arndt, of Beaver Falls; eleven grandchildren who held a very special place in her heart, Kip (Julie) Turck, and Philip Turck, both of New Bremen, Jennifer Johnson and Wilbur (Erica) Stanford, III, both of Beaver Falls, Travis (Lana) Stanford and Michael Stanford, both of Lowville, Lindsey (Lee) Todeschini, of Brantingham, Shaun R. (Jamie) Stanford of Beaver Falls, Kristel A. Stanford, of Lowville, Mackenzie L. (William) Ritz and Kyle R. Demo and companion Jenna Eaton, of Croghan; twenty two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband. Wilbur, of 63 years, she was predeceased by three sisters, Alma Feisthamel, Dorothy Boliver and Nancy Boliver.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at St.
Stephen’s Church. Croghan with the Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Croghan.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lowville VFW.
To view Beatrice’s on-line obituary or leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.scanlonfuneral.com.
